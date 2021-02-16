Mike Blumenkrantz continues to be on a mad roll when it comes to getting all of the Zink patches upstreamed into mainline Mesa... This Gallium3D-based OpenGL over Vulkan translation layer now has OpenGL 4.6 turned on for Mesa 21.1!
It was just last week Mesa 21.1 saw OpenGL 4.3 for Zink and then just days later OpenGL 4.5 was reached. Now as of Monday night in Mesa Git is OpenGL 4.6 being advertised for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code.
Granted, going back to last summer were experimental patches for OpenGL 4.6 with Zink. It took refining of some of the patches and then all the review processes for upstreaming the work, but long story short Mesa 21.1 due out in May will have OpenGL 4.6 implemented atop Vulkan.
The merge request flipping on the final OpenGL 4.6 bits for Zink was dubbed the zink: bumparama. Blumenkrantz wrote, "the stunning climax to the version bump series."
Now with OpenGL 4.6 for Zink being achieved on mainline as the current latest GL revision, the next focus is on optimizing the heck out of the performance for seeing how capable OpenGL over Vulkan can pan out.
