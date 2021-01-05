Zink With Mesa 21.0 Now Exposes OpenGL 4.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 January 2021 at 09:58 AM EST.
MESA --
While for months there have been experimental patches taking Zink to OpenGL 4.6 for this OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer integrated into Mesa, the upstreaming process around testing and code review is quite lengthy with up until today still only exposing OpenGL 3.3 with mainline Mesa. But with the latest Git commits, Zink is now up to OpenGL 4.1.

Mesa 21.0-devel today took Zink from OpenGL 3.3 to 4.1 after bumping the supported GLSL version. The necessary OpenGL/GLSL improvements were in place from prior commits while today's merge just needed to bump the GLSL version and documentation.

There still is about one month to go until the feature freeze for Mesa 21.0 so we'll see what more OpenGL functionality for Zink gets reviewed and merged in time, but at least for now it's in a GL4 world at OpenGL 4.1 with upstream Mesa.

Thanks to Mike Blumenkrantz and others involved, this OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation has been advancing quite rapidly in recent months for not only OpenGL support but also continually improving performance.
