Zink is the generic OpenGL over Vulkan driver that has been in development as part of Mesa's Gallium3D code. It was just earlier this month that Zink achieved OpenGL 3.0 support and now it looks like OpenGL 3.1 will soon be flipped on.
Thanks to relying upon Gallium3D, Zink has already much of OpenGL 3.1 support in place for a while but has been blocked by NV_primitive_restart and ARB_uniform_buffer_object. These remaining extensions should be wrapped up soon.
Former Samsung OSG developer Mike Blumenkrantz has been working on Zink a lot recently and has been assisting in getting Zink to support newer OpenGL extensions. Blumenkrantz has also been blogging extensively over his Zink efforts.
Today he blogged on his personal site that he has been getting ARB_uniform_buffer_object support going and that NV_primitive_restart should be done soon too. Check out his blog for all the interesting technical details while long story short it looks like Zink could soon be on to tackling OpenGL 3.2.
For GL 3.2, Zink still needs geometry shaders working and other features, but given the multiple parties working on Zink, perhaps we won't be waiting long for that milestone.
