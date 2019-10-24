Zink Is Almost In Mesa For Offering OpenGL 2.1 / GLES 2.0 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 October 2019 at 04:53 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Zink is the year-old effort led by Collabora's Erik Faye-Lund on developing a Mesa driver that maps OpenGL over Vulkan. It's now nearly within Mesa pending the merge request to actually add it.

In the few weeks since the Zink update at XDC 2019, Erik has been working to get all the necessary Mesa/Gallium/NIR changes merged that are prerequisites for actually introducing this OpenGL over Vulkan driver. All that prep work is now in place for Mesa 19.3 and now just left is the merge request actually introducing the new Gallium3D driver. The MR was opened last week and will hopefully be all reviewed and accepted prior to Mesa 19.3's feature freeze in November.

The Zink driver in its current form supports OpenGL 2.1 and OpenGL ES 2.0 over Vulkan. After Zink is in mainline Mesa, Erik will ultimately go after OpenGL 3.x/4.x and OpenGL ES 3.0 but that is still likely to be a ways out.

More details on the latest Zink state via the Collabora blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 19.1.8 Released To End Out The Series
Raspberry Pi 4's V3D Driver Lands OpenGL ES 3.1 Bits In Mesa 19.3-devel
AMD Lands Greater Direct State Access Support Within Mesa
Gallium3D's Mesa State Tracker Sees "Mega Cleanup" For NIR In Mesa 19.3
Libdrm 2.4.100 Released With Bits For Intel Elkhart Lake, Tiger Lake Graphics
Khronos Opens Door For Allowing More Open-Source Drivers To Reach Conformance Status
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App