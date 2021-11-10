Mesa 22.0 Zink Speeds Up OpenGL-Over-Vulkan On CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 November 2021 at 05:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
While there is already LLVMpipe Gallium3D for software acceleration of OpenGL on CPUs within Mesa, if wanting to increase the layers of abstraction you could also use Zink for OpenGL over Vulkan and by way of Lavapipe have that software accelerated on the CPU. With Mesa 22.0-devel, that route of Zink on CPUs is now faster.

Mike Blumenkrantz known for his prolific contributions to Zink while working under contract for Valve landed the latest optimizations. The improvement is on shader variants for compute uniform inlining and to enable this inlining by default when running on CPU-based drivers.

As Mike noted in the merge request that was pulled into Mesa 22.0-devel yesterday, it is "massively improving performance in a number of cases."

It will be interesting to see how well Zink works on CPU-based drivers and if it happens to uncover any areas of optimizations for itself or say LLVMpipe in comparison. I'll have up some fresh Zink GPU-based benchmarks shortly given all the gains made in recent months to this OpenGL-over-Vulkan implementation.
Add A Comment
Related News
Etnaviv Gallium3D Switches Over To NIR By Default
Mesa 21.3-rc4 Release Led By Many Zink Fixes
Intel DG2/Alchemist Soon To See Big Performance Boost With Mesa Optimizations
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Prepares Experimental Mesh Shaders
RadeonSI Lands Yet Another Round Of Optimizations That Further Reduce CPU Overhead
Intel's i965 Mesa Classic OpenGL Driver Will Stick Around A Bit Longer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager