Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Correctly Rendering... Glxgears
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 April 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
While Zink implements OpenGL 4 and is running an increasing number of games with good performance, one of the simple "demos" it hasn't been able to render correctly in recent years has been glxgears. But that milestone is now crossed once again with the latest Mesa code.

With yesterday's Vulkan 1.2.177 bringing VK_EXT_provoking_vertex that provoking vertex extension ended up being what's needed to get glxgears to correctly render with the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer.

Yesterday evening on the same-day as the provoking vertex extension being published, Zink added support for this extension to allow the provoking vertex extension to match the last vertex behavior of OpenGL.

That's that and glxgears is now correctly rendering with this graphics API translation layer. Lead Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve shared in a simple post entitled Farewell Old Friend:


Landing also in Mesa 21.2-devel is Lavapipe support and RADV support for VK_EXT_provoking_vertex.
1 Comment
