The Zink Mesa driver for implementing OpenGL over the Vulkan API is now quite close to hitting OpenGL 3.0.
Zink has been striving for OpenGL 3.0 compatibility for some time and is getting close to crossing that prominent threshold. Merged over night was exposing GLSL 1.30. GLSL 1.30 is the shading language version for OpenGL 3.0.
The GLSL 1.30 support and other new Zink features will be part of the Mesa 20.2 release later this summer. Our previous Zink benchmarks have shown this generic OpenGL-over-Vulkan implementation to be much slower than dedicated OpenGL drivers but we'll be back around with new Zink benchmarks with the 20.2 release nears.
The status of Zink support can be seen at MesaMatrix.net. Transform feedback is one of the last remaining obstacles for GL 3.0 while some of GL 3.1 is also already in place.
