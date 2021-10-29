Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Inches Closer To OpenGL 4.6 Conformance, More Games Working
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 October 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
While there has been less major progress to report on Mesa's Zink OpenGL-over-Vulkan code in recent weeks, Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve and others continue optimizing and fixing this increasing useful implementation. Most recently the game Bioshock: Infinite is running on Zink and there are more fixes in aiming toward OpenGL 4.6 conformance.

Getting Bioshock: Infinite running on Zink is an important milestone as it was one of the games that previously failed during my last round of Zink benchmarking. Since that article Blumenkrantz had been working through the games that failed or had major performance problems. With Bioshock: Infinite now working, I believe that takes care of addressing all the major issues I previously brought up. Thus will be time for a new round of Zink benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.

Mike also noted that Zink on the RADV Vulkan driver is down to just around 200 failures for OpenGL 4.6 with the Khronos Conformance Test Suite (CTS). Zink has been exposing OpenGL 4.6 but is now inching quite close to becoming officially conformant -- just a week ago it had more than 1,000 test failures.

Blumenkrantz is working on those CTS fixes, other bug fixes, and "some fun surprises to unveil in the near future" including getting Zink running on another Vulkan driver. More details on Mike's blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Games Relying On CEG DRM Should Now Be Able To Run With Steam Play
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options
ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements