Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 November 2020 at 02:26 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
Zink as the Mesa Gallium3D implementation putting OpenGL 3.x/4.x on top of the Vulkan API is now offering near-native performance.

Mike Blumenkrantz who has been extensively working on Zink in recent time with implementing much of OpenGL 4.x as well as enhancing the performance has made great strides in making this generic OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation a very capable alternative to dedicated OpeNGL drivers.

It was just last month that he was proud of hitting ~69% the speed of Intel's OpenGL driver while now he is up to roughly 95% the speed of the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver performance on the same hardware.

At least as far as the demanding Unigine Heaven demo is concerned, Zink is up to roughly 95% the performance of the native Intel OpenGL performance. This latest performance boost is coming thanks to greater threading and other optimizations.

Between his performance optimizations and OpenGL 4 patches, he has over 450 patches yet to be mainlined to Mesa. He will be working on that but as far as new developments are concerned he will be focusing less on the Zink hacking now that he's back to being employed.

More details on this last round of Zink optimizations for now by Blumenkrantz via his blog.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa Moves Closer To Having OpenCL 3.0 Support In Clover Gallium3D
Intel Lands Vulkan Ray-Tracing Prep Work In Mesa 20.3
Panfrost Gallium3D To Focus On Better Performance, OpenGL 3.1 Support
LLVMpipe Is Now Officially Conformant With OpenGL 4.5
RadeonSI Lands Optimization For Uber Shaders
Mesa 20.3 Lands Rewritten AMD Zen L3 Cache Optimization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Intel Begins Their Open-Source Driver Support For Vulkan Ray-Tracing With Xe HPG
It's Now Even Easier Setting Up Windows Subsystem For Linux On Windows 10