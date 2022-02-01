Zenwalk 15 Released For Slackware With Flatpak + AppImage Ready, Desktop Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 February 2022 at 01:47 PM EST. Add A Comment
Back in the day I enjoyed Zenwalk as a great desktop-focused, ready out-of-the-box Linux distribution built atop Slackware. After not hearing much from the project in a while, I am glad to see it's still going strong and they have today issued Zenwalk 15 that is built atop the newly-released Slackware 15.0.

Zenwalk 15 makes use of Xfce 4.16 for its desktop environment with various customizations. Of their desktop customizations they write, "this unusual NEXT/Windowmaker inspired dock system, with unique panel placement for ergonomic user access to the whole desktop area, is optimized for modern wide screens, making most other OS including [Apple] look a bit deprecated (jokin' of course))."


Zenwalk 15.0 also ships with Flatpak and AppImage support ready out-of-the-box, replaces PulseAudio with PipeWire, and has other optimizations and improvements focused on desktop workflows and lightweight RAM usage.

Downloads and for those wanting to learn more about Zenwalk 15 as a promising, Slackware-based desktop distribution can do so via Zenwalk.org.
