AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree

New AMD Family 17h (Zen) CPU family microcode was merged today into linux-firmware.git.
Though as is usually the case with the binary-only microcode/firmware files hitting the tree just not from AMD but from all hardware vendors, change-logs are usually non-existent and that is the case again today.
The update simply notes it's the 2019-12-18 Family 17h CPU microcode revision. The previous update was 2019-10-21.
The microcode is notably smaller in going from 9700 to 6476 bytes, which actually more closely mirrors the size of older Family 17h microcode files with this past October update having been the notably larger version.
I'm trying to find out more if there are any notable changes or just a routine update following the recent AMD CPUs launching and will also be doing some tests locally to see if spotting any performance changes. Stay tuned.
