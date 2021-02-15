Due to an unfortunate misalignment of the Ryzen 5000 series launch and the Linux kernel cycles, CPU temperature monitoring for Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) desktop CPUs isn't landing until now with the Linux 5.12 kernel cycle.
The hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem updates were sent in this morning for the just-opened Linux 5.12 merge window. There is now Zen 3 desktop CPU temperature monitoring support within the existing k10temp driver. The patch just needed to add the IDs for the Zen 3 parts to the k10temp driver while the rest is unchanged. The two line patch didn't come from AMD but a community developer and has been verified to work on the Ryzen 5800X / 5900X / 5950X processors to provide correct CPU temperature monitoring.
There isn't any CPU energy/power monitor yet with the AMD_Energy driver continuing to be just restricted to EPYC server processors. Linux 5.11 also dropped the voltage/current reporting from Zen processors with the k10temp driver over lack of documentation and as a result various issues and inaccuracies.
This is one of the areas where AMD hiring more Linux engineers could benefit from some more timely improvements.
Outside of the Ryzen Zen 3 desktop CPU temperature monitoring support, Family 19h Model 30h (EPYC 7002 presumably) is matched for the AMD_Energy driver. There is also now support for sensor monitoring on ASRock motherboards with the NCT6683 driver.
The full list of Linux 5.12 HWMON changes can be found via the pull request.
11 Comments