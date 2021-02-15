AMD Ryzen 5000 Temperature Monitoring Support Sent In For Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 February 2021 at 06:10 AM EST. 11 Comments
AMD --
Due to an unfortunate misalignment of the Ryzen 5000 series launch and the Linux kernel cycles, CPU temperature monitoring for Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) desktop CPUs isn't landing until now with the Linux 5.12 kernel cycle.

The hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem updates were sent in this morning for the just-opened Linux 5.12 merge window. There is now Zen 3 desktop CPU temperature monitoring support within the existing k10temp driver. The patch just needed to add the IDs for the Zen 3 parts to the k10temp driver while the rest is unchanged. The two line patch didn't come from AMD but a community developer and has been verified to work on the Ryzen 5800X / 5900X / 5950X processors to provide correct CPU temperature monitoring.

There isn't any CPU energy/power monitor yet with the AMD_Energy driver continuing to be just restricted to EPYC server processors. Linux 5.11 also dropped the voltage/current reporting from Zen processors with the k10temp driver over lack of documentation and as a result various issues and inaccuracies.

This is one of the areas where AMD hiring more Linux engineers could benefit from some more timely improvements.

Outside of the Ryzen Zen 3 desktop CPU temperature monitoring support, Family 19h Model 30h (EPYC 7002 presumably) is matched for the AMD_Energy driver. There is also now support for sensor monitoring on ASRock motherboards with the NCT6683 driver.

The full list of Linux 5.12 HWMON changes can be found via the pull request.
11 Comments
Related News
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
The Latest Open-Source AMD Firmware / Coreboot Happenings In Early 2021
AMD Regression On Linux 5.11 Being Addressed By New CPUFreq Patches
More AMDGPU Patches For Linux 5.12 Point To First Sign Towards PCIe 5.0, FreeSync HDMI
A Fix Has Been Proposed For The Slower AMD Performance On Linux 5.11
AMD Announces Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, Previews EPYC Milan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark