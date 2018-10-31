It was just earlier this year that Zchunk was announced for producing delta-friendly files with good compression ratios while now the 1.0 stable release is in sight.
Zchunk is the file format initially developed by Jon Dieter that makes use of Zsync and Casync formats while utilizing Zstd for data compression.
Zchunk 1.0 will mark a stability guarantee for the file format while new API additions and feature flags can still be introduced.
Some of the still on-going plans for Zchunk include getting Zchunk meta-data for Fedora's DNF (now the plan is to get that for F30), Zchunk-compressed RPM support, Zchunk-compressed container images, and other possibilities being explored.
More details on the current state of Zchunk for those interested can be found via this blog post by Jon Dieter.
