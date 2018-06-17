Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 17 June 2018 at 09:09 AM EDT.
Remember the Zapcc compiler that focused on lightning fast compiler times? It's now been open-sourced.

Zapcc is the LLVM/Clang-based C++ compiler that we have been covering since 2015 when it began promoting itself as a much faster C++ compiler than Clang itself. Zapcc employs aggressive caching and other techniques in an effort to significantly speed up compile times while being a drop-in replacement to GCC or Clang. Last year Zapcc reached the v1.0 milestone, but we haven't heard much since until finding out this weekend that it's been open-sourced.

The folks from Ceemple, the company behind Zapcc, wrote in this morning to share that they have open-sourced Zapcc. This faster C++ compiler is open-source under the LLVM license as a result of user requests. They hope that Zapcc being open-source will only accelerate the development of this speed-focused C++ compiler.

The code is now open-sourced on GitHub and the build process/requirements come down to being the same as compiling Clang. As time allows I'll try to work on some fresh benchmarks of Zapcc.
