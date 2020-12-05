ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware

After a long run and being one of the early boutique Linux PC vendors, California-based laptop/desktop/server vendor ZaReason is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.ZaReason had been around since 2008 offering Linux across various laptops, desktops, and servers. In recent years we've heard less from the Berkeley based company as they battled increased competition from the likes of System76, Purism, Tuxedo Computers, and also more Linux pre-loaded devices coming directly from the likes of Lenovo and Dell. ZaReason offered Ubuntu and other Linux distributions on their systems that ranged from Intel NUC devices to customed Sager laptops geared for Linux/open-source driver support.

This year's pandemic though was their final battle and they were forced to permanently close their doors at the end of November.

All staff have been let go as part of the closure. As such there is no warranty work being honored and they recommend any affected customers try contacting the likes of Sager Electronics or other OEMs they used and hope for the best but having no guarantees if those companies will ultimately honor any support in case of problems.