While we have been quite looking forward to ZFS On Linux 0.8 with its many additions, this next release will be even better as it now supports SSD TRIM.
On Friday support for TRIM/discard on solid-state drives was finally merged for helping to prevent degraded performance on SSDs after being used for an extended period of time. ZFS On Linux developers have long received requests for TRIM support with it being supported by other major file-systems for years while now they finally had the code in a condition for merging.
So as of this commit, ZFS On Linux now should look a lot better on SSDs over the long term.
2 Comments