TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 April 2018 at 05:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
As some good news for ZFS On Linux following the recent data loss issue, a Phoronix reader pointed out that it appears SSD TRIM support is nearly ready for ZOL.

Over the past two weeks ZFS On Linux TRIM support was revised in a new ticket. ZFS On Linux TRIM support has been a multi-year effort and it's exciting that the work may soon finally be accomplished.

TRIM/UNMAP support has already been available in FreeBSD's ZFS code for several years but not yet in the other OpenZFS projects like ZFS On Linux. TRIM, of course, can improve the solid-state drive performance as in effect a more efficient garbage collection of informing the SSD about no longer needed blocks.

The Linux kernel has supported TRIM now for a decade and most of the native Linux file-systems offer this ability, but ZFS On Linux has been slow getting this support in their mainline tree, at least that may soon change.
Add A Comment

