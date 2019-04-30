OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux Is Introducing A Code of Conduct To Encourage New Contributors
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 April 2019 at 06:59 AM EDT. 15 Comments
In addition to squaring up the massive ZFS On Linux 0.8 milestone and helping with bringing ZFS On Linux to FreeBSD, the OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux team is also assembling a Code of Conduct.

The OpenZFS Code of Conduct would apply to OpenZFS, ZFS On Linux, ZFS On OSX, and ZFS On Windows projects. They are working on this CoC to ensure "The OpenZFS community values respectful, welcoming behavior towards everyone. This enables our members to thrive and contribute, and encourages new participants to join our community."

The Code of Conduct has been under discussion for the past week via this ticket while they intend to implement this CoC today. Not everyone is happy with OpenZFS / ZoL adopting a Code of Conduct but some contributors are speaking out against it, but most of the core team at least appears to be in favor of this action.

Their Code of Conduct is laid out in this summary.
