ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 6 October 2020 at 08:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While the feature-packed OpenZFS 2.0 is on track for releasing before year's end as the evolution of ZFSOnLinux and now with FreeBSD support and many other improvements in tow, for those riding the ZFSOnLinux 0.8 stable series out today is v0.8.5.

Compared to ZFSOnLinux 0.8.4 from May where support tapped out at Linux 5.6, the 0.8.5 release now supports up through Linux 5.8 while also carrying some tentative fixes for the soon-to-be-minted Linux 5.9.

ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 also has GCC 10 compiler fixes and a wide variety of general fixes.

Downloads and more details on ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 via OpenZFS GitHub.

As far as upstream OpenZFS 2.0 goes, 2.0-RC3 was released last week.

In related news, this week also marks the virtual OpenZFS Developer Summit for those interested.
Add A Comment
Related News
Google Is Adding Support For Metadata Encryption To F2FS
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
OpenZFS 2.0-RC3 Released With Bug Fixes, Intel QAT Support For Newer Kernels
Red Hat's Stratis 2.2 Linux Storage Solution Released
Micron Looks To Upstream Their Media Pool "Mpool" Object Storage To The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.10 To See RAID10 DISCARD Improvement - From 259 Seconds To Less Than 1 Second
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming