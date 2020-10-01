While the feature-packed OpenZFS 2.0 is on track for releasing before year's end as the evolution of ZFSOnLinux and now with FreeBSD support and many other improvements in tow, for those riding the ZFSOnLinux 0.8 stable series out today is v0.8.5.
Compared to ZFSOnLinux 0.8.4 from May where support tapped out at Linux 5.6, the 0.8.5 release now supports up through Linux 5.8 while also carrying some tentative fixes for the soon-to-be-minted Linux 5.9.
ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 also has GCC 10 compiler fixes and a wide variety of general fixes.
Downloads and more details on ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 via OpenZFS GitHub.
As far as upstream OpenZFS 2.0 goes, 2.0-RC3 was released last week.
In related news, this week also marks the virtual OpenZFS Developer Summit for those interested.
