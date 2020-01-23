ZFS On Linux 0.8.3 Released With Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 January 2020 at 06:05 PM EST. 3 Comments
ZFS On Linux 0.8.3 is out today as the first official update to ZoL since last September.

ZFS On Linux 0.8.3 has the same kernel support of Linux 2.6.32 to Linux 5.4 as the previous ZoL release, but new are a ton of fixes. There are fixes from ZTS issues to various code issues that turned up from cppcheck, various encryption handling improvements, typo fixes, and over one hundred other changes in total for this point release in the ZFS On Linux 0.8 series.

The complete list of fixes for ZFS On Linux 0.8.3 can be found via GitHub while more information on this Linux file-system port via ZFSOnLinux.org.
3 Comments
