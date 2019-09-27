ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 Released With Linux 5.3 Compatibility, Many Fixes
ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 is out with fixes in order to provide compatibility with the brand new Linux 5.3 stable kernel while retaining support still going back to the Linux 2.6.32 days.

With this being the first release since ZoL 0.8.1 back in June, there is a lot to be found in this point release to the ZFS On Linux file-system implementation.

Besides compatibility with the newest kernel, there are a wide variety of different fixes. There is also a new service to wait on Zvol links to be created, addressing memory leaks, addressing some performance issues, a rework to the kernel timer API, and other code changes.

More details on this fairly significant ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 release via GitHub.
