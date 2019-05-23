ZFS On Linux 0.8 Released With Native Encryption, TRIM, Device Removal
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 May 2019 at 03:13 PM EDT. 3 Comments
The feature-packed and long-desired ZFS On Linux 0.8 release has finally taken place! ZoL 0.8 is out there!

ZFS On Linux 0.8 has debuted today as the newest feature release for this ZFS file-system port for Linux systems. ZFS On Linux 0.8 supports up through the latest Linux 5.1 stable series while still working going back to the Linux 2.6.32 kernel days, but the SIMD support isn't available on stock 5.0+ kernels leading to big performance penalties.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 adds native encryption support as well as raw encrypted ZFS send/receive support. Other prominent feature additions for this ZFS Linux file-system code include support for device removal, pool checkpoints, TRIM/discard for solid-state drives is finally here, pool initialize support, Python 3 compatibility with its tools, the ability to tap the Linux kernel's direct I/O interfaces, various performance improvements, and much more.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 is a huge update for those willing to use out-of-tree file-systems. More details on the update via GitHub. I'll be working on some ZoL 0.8 benchmarks shortly.
