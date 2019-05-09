ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 May 2019 at 08:32 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The much anticipated ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with its many new features isn't yet officially available but a fifth release candidate materialized today for testing.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 is the big update to this Linux ZFS file-system port that now offers native encryption capabilities, direct I/O support, SSD TRIM/discard at long last, Python 3 compatibility for its Pzyfs helper, project quotas, pool checkpoints, device removal abilities, and much more. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is going to be a huge release that arguably would be much more fitting as a "1.0" release given its feature magnitude.

Out today, however, is ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5. This RC5 release now extends support through the newly-released Linux 5.1 stable kernel. The only other mentioned change is that the SPL code has been pulled into the ZoL package itself.

SPL is the Solaris Porting Layer used for helping to bring this originally Solaris ZFS file-system code over to the Linux kernel and acts as a shim layer to ease the porting process. Now with ZFS On Linux 0.8, it will be integrated into the same package.

ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 also offers fixes and other improvements. Those wanting to try out ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 can find it over on GitHub while hopefully it won't be too much longer before seeing the stable release. The milestone tracker for 0.8 marks three bugs remaining while 204 blockers have been closed.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
XFS In Linux 5.2 Gets "A Big Pile Of New Stuff"
EXT4 Case Insensitive Support Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Btrfs Gets Some Useful Fixes/Improvements With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux Is Introducing A Code of Conduct To Encourage New Contributors
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
ZFS On Linux 0.8.0 RC4 Up For Testing WIth TRIM, Native Encryption, Direct I/O
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10