ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC1 Delivers Native Encryption, Direct I/O & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 September 2018 at 01:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Following the release of ZFS On Linux 0.7.10, the developers went ahead and released the big v0.8 release candidate. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is bringing a lot of new functionality.

Per the brief information on the release page, this currently test version of ZFS On Linux 0.8 delivers:

- Native encryption
- Device removal
- Allocation classes
- Pool checkpoints
- Sequential scrub and resilver
- Project quota
- Channel programs
- Direct IO

The native encryption, direct I/O, sequential scrub and resilver, and other changes are all great. An infrastructure change with ZFS On Linux 0.8 too is that the SPL (Solaris Portability Layer) is now bundled within ZOL itself rather than being a separate component.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 isn't yet recommended for production purposes. More details on their v0.8 milestone work via GitHub.

Also happening yesterday and today is the OpenZFS Developer Summit taking place in San Francisco.
