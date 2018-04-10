If you have been using ZOL 0.7.7 that was released last month, you will want to upgrade right away to ZFS On Linux 0.7.8.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.8 is now available as an emergency release to deal with a possible data loss issue. The past few days there has been a busy bug report about unlistable and disappearing files.
Particularly for users on RHEL/CentOS/Scientific Linux, it's easy on ZOL 0.7.7 to cause files to disappear and when copying files for ZOL to erroneously report "no space left on device" when in fact that is not correct. The problematic commit was tracked down and then reverted followed by the immediate release of ZFS On Linux 0.7.8.
So if you rely upon ZFS On Linux, make sure you go ahead and upgrade to v0.7.8 to ensure your data's safety. ZFS On Linux 0.7.8 should be working up through the recently released Linux 4.16 kernel.
