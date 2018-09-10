For those making use of ZFS On Linux to utilize ZFS file-system support on Linux systems, a new ZOL 0.7.10 release along with its SPL layer have been released.
Most notable to ZFS/SPL 0.7.10 is the latest Linux 4.18 stable kernel series now being supported, but support is retained for going back to the Linux 2.6.32 kernel.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.10 also has build improvements, support for Debian DKMS builds, a default 4 KiB ashift is added to Amazon EC2 NVMe devices, and various other minor enhancements and several bug fixes.
More details on ZFS On Linux 0.7.10 are available from GitHub.
