Yocto 4.0 Released For Embedded/IoT Linux Software Stack

The Linux Foundation based Yocto Project for making it easy to create Linux-based IoT/embedded operating system software builds is out today with Yocto 4.0.Yocto 4.0 offers up support for using the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel in builds as well as updated toolchain components like GNU C Library 2.35. There are some 300 other recipe upgrades too for other software.Yocto 4.0 also has various fixes/improvements for carrying out reproducible builds, network access is now disabled by default for tasks other than where it's expected, many new Python 3 recipes added, and adjusting some of Yocto's language to be more inclusive around variable names.

The Yocto 4.0 release also switches over from Gzip to Zstd for its shared state to provide better performance, carries various ARM and RISC-V specific improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.More information on today's Yocto 4.0 release via the release announcement and project site at YoctoProject.org