Linux 5.17 Adds GPU Recovery Support For AMD Rembrandt APUs
On top of all the GPU driver feature changes to merge last week, yesterday marked the first batch of "fixes" sent in to Linux 5.17 for the Direct Rendering Manager drivers. Notable from this batch of fixes is getting GPU recovery enabled for Yellow Carp / Rembrandt APUs.

GPU recovery for these forthcoming APUs was sent in as a fix since at this stage it just needed to add a Yellow Carp check to a case statement. The rest of the code is already in place for handling GPU recovery on Yellow Carp. But from past experience, GPU recovery is very useful when encountering Radeon GPU hangs on Linux but thankfully those are far less common these days with the great shape of their open-source driver stack.


But in any case while much of the Ryzen 6000 mobile "Rembrandt" Linux support is squared away, one useful last minute addition is now having GPU recovery support enabled for Linux 5.17.

Also sent in as part of this fixes pull is a regression from Linux 5.16 that caused the AMD "Tahiti" GPUs like the R9 280X to fail to load with AMDGPU.

Plus there are a few other AMDGPU fixes as noted via this Git merge that landed today ahead of Linux 5.17-rc1 expected on Sunday.
