Ubuntu 17.10 stopped producing 32-bit x86 ISOs and many other *buntu derivatives followed suit earlier this year. One of them still producing i386 images was Xubuntu, but now they have decided to abandon them as well.
Xubuntu with its lightweight Xfce desktop environment had continued offering 32-bit ISOs for those wanting to install this Linux distribution on older hardware. However, the Xubuntu development team has now decided to go ahead and eliminate their 32-bit builds moving forward. This change will affect Xubuntu 19.04 and beyond, but not the current Xubuntu 18.04 LTS series.
The developers announced this morning that the decision has been made following a team vote.
This leaves the LXDE/LXQt-based Lubuntu as the only Ubuntu desktop distribution still offering 32-bit images moving forward, at least for now.
