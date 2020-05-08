Xrdesktop 0.14 Released With OpenXR Support
Xrdesktop, the Valve-funded Linux desktop support for VR headsets and making the likes of GNOME and KDE window managers VR-aware, is out with a new release.

With today's release of Xrdesktop 0.14, OpenXR is now supported so that Xrdesktop can run on any XR runtimes providing the OpenXR API. In turn this allows Xrdesktop to now work with the open-source Monado implementation.

Beyond supporting the Khronos OpenXR API, the OpenVR back-end is updated against v1.11, support for the latest SteamVR version, a new settings user-interface, the scene mode is working where their internal Vulkan renderer is used, packaging improvements for different Linux distributions, and other improvements.


More details on Xrdesktop 0.14 via the release announcement.
