Xorgproto 2018.2 Released To Fix The Fallout Of This New X.Org Package
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 12 February 2018 at 11:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Last week marked the inaugural release of Xorgproto, a new package consisting of all the X.Org protocol headers rather than being in standalone packages now that X.Org Server development is slowing down and that many of these protocol headers wind up getting updated at the same time. Today marks the Xorgproto 2018.2 release.

Xorgproto 2018.2 isn't coming because of some new X.Org feature, but rather to address the fallout from the introduction of this new package. Xorgproto 2018.2 fixes the version number for some included protocols like Xproto and Kbproto, ships a RandR fix, and also has proper Meson build system support.

Meson support was prepared for the Xorgproto 2018.1 release but an oversight left it out of the release package. Autotools continues to be supported for the time being but will likely be dropped in the future.

Xorgproto 2018.2 is available from xorg-announce. Meanwhile there's been no new communication yet about the long overdue X.Org Server 1.20 release.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
XWayland Gets Initial Support For EGLStreams To Support NVIDIA's Driver
Xorgproto Debuts, Reflecting X.Org Server Development Slowing Down
GLXVND Server Module / Server-Side GLVND Updated For X.Org Server
Keith Packard Exploring "Semi-Automatic Compositing" For The X.Org Server
GLAMOR Acceleration Should Now Work With 30-Bit Deep Color Support
XWayland Gets XDG-Output Support For Potential Fractional Scaling
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week