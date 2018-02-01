Last week marked the inaugural release of Xorgproto, a new package consisting of all the X.Org protocol headers rather than being in standalone packages now that X.Org Server development is slowing down and that many of these protocol headers wind up getting updated at the same time. Today marks the Xorgproto 2018.2 release.
Xorgproto 2018.2 isn't coming because of some new X.Org feature, but rather to address the fallout from the introduction of this new package. Xorgproto 2018.2 fixes the version number for some included protocols like Xproto and Kbproto, ships a RandR fix, and also has proper Meson build system support.
Meson support was prepared for the Xorgproto 2018.1 release but an oversight left it out of the release package. Autotools continues to be supported for the time being but will likely be dropped in the future.
Xorgproto 2018.2 is available from xorg-announce. Meanwhile there's been no new communication yet about the long overdue X.Org Server 1.20 release.
