Unrelated to this week's announcement of Microsoft acquiring GitHub, the X.Org code repositories will soon be managed on GitLab.
Announced back in May was the plan to migrate the FreeDesktop.org code repositories to GitLab. The motivation was to have an integrated solution for bug reporting, CI, code hosting, etc. GitLab also provides a much more modern web interface and makes the maintenance job easier with the FreeDesktop.org deployment hosted by the Google Compute Engine.
FreeDesktop.org repositories began with the move and then recently Mesa migrated to the deployment with being hosted as part of FreeDesktop.org. The latest major FreeDesktop.org project, X.Org, is also moving to this GitLab deployment.
Red Hat's Adam Jackson has announced the X.Org plans for the GitLab migration. X.Org will make use of GitLab for the Git repositories and bug tracking, as a replacement to Cgit and Bugzilla.
