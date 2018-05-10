Understanding The X.Org Server's Complex Pointer Acceleration Code
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 10 May 2018 at 01:53 AM EDT.
While Peter Hutterer has been involved with the X.Org Server's input code and related projects for the past decade now and has spearheaded the projects around Multi Pointer X, X Input 2, and the Wayland/Xorg-using Libinput libraries, he's still had a tough time grasping the X.Org Server's pointer acceleration code.

Due to recent complaints from users about libinput, Peter Hutterer has made a fresh attempt at understanding the X.Org Server's pointer acceleration code. He's now made progress in doing so after coming up with a method to visualize the pointer acceleration code.

Peter has started a multi-part series on his blog exploring the pointer acceleration code, initially for mice/trackballs and will expand to other devices as well as how the acceleration code compares to libinput.

If you are interested in Linux input code, check out his blog for part one while the rest of his technical exploration of the X.Org Server's aging acceleration code is still to come.
