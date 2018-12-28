While it's been ten years now that Wayland has been in development, a majority of the Linux desktops at the end of 2018 are still relying upon the X.Org Server. In 2018 we saw much better Wayland support out of GNOME Shell and KDE Plasma, but many Linux distributions -- including Ubuntu -- haven't transitioned over (or in the case of Ubuntu, back-over) to running a Wayland session. While the xorg-server remains at the heart of most Linux desktops, its development pace remains very slow.The X.Org Server hasn't seen any major/breakthrough features this year besides wrapping up the VR HMD work for improving SteamVR HMD support and rolling out the long overdue X.Org Server 1.20 that debuted after a year and a half in development compared to their prior six month release cycle. It looks like xorg-server 1.21 will be another long development cycle with not too much upstream activity for this mature display stack besides, well, security fixes in researchers continuing to evaluate the aging X11 code-base. It's old but it "just works" for a majority of the Linux desktop users these days and doesn't feature NVIDIA driver issues like is one of the main bottlenecks currently in Wayland adoption.

Running GitStats on the xserver repository this morning show that the development pace on a commit basis continues cruising along the past few years. There were 510 commits this year, up slightly from 465 last year, but well below the ~2000 commits per year seen about a decade ago when DRI3, X Input 2, Multi-Pointer X, GLAMOR, and a lot of other new functionality introduced during a few year period.

The X.Org Server only grew by about ten thousand lines of code this year. The X Server codebase is around 711k lines of code, not counting the external libraries and other code housed in external repositories.The most prolific xserver contributor this year remained Red Hat's Adam Jackson followed by Olivier Fourdan, Michel Dänzer, Eric Anholt, Roman Gilg, and Emil Velikov.

Will 2019 finally be the year of the Wayland Linux desktop dominance? We'll see...