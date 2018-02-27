Indeed it turns out that the landing today of RandR leases and deep color / color depth 30 support for GLAMOR/modesetting is because Red Hat's Adam Jackson is finally wrangling the xorg-server 1.20 release together.
No major X.Org Server release materialized in 2017 and the plans for releasing xorg-server 1.20 around January didn't pan out. But out of the blue, Adam Jackson announced today that he is planning on the 1.20 RC1 release tomorrow, 28 February.
He believes the ABI for X.Org Server 1.20 is now solid but will still allow some non-breaking patches to land. He's still planning to accept XWayland EGLStreams support for NVIDIA, DRI3 v1.2, DMA fences support for DRI3, and per-window page-flipping for XWayland.
He hasn't commented when he plans to issue the final release, but it will hopefully be just a matter of weeks now once the RC1 release is made. The brief details on xorg-devel.
Quite excited for X.Org Server 1.20 to materialize it has more than one year's worth of changes with many improvements. Unfortunately though it's too late now for getting into Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, etc.
