X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate Due For Release Tomorrow
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 27 February 2018 at 05:44 PM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Indeed it turns out that the landing today of RandR leases and deep color / color depth 30 support for GLAMOR/modesetting is because Red Hat's Adam Jackson is finally wrangling the xorg-server 1.20 release together.

No major X.Org Server release materialized in 2017 and the plans for releasing xorg-server 1.20 around January didn't pan out. But out of the blue, Adam Jackson announced today that he is planning on the 1.20 RC1 release tomorrow, 28 February.

He believes the ABI for X.Org Server 1.20 is now solid but will still allow some non-breaking patches to land. He's still planning to accept XWayland EGLStreams support for NVIDIA, DRI3 v1.2, DMA fences support for DRI3, and per-window page-flipping for XWayland.

He hasn't commented when he plans to issue the final release, but it will hopefully be just a matter of weeks now once the RC1 release is made. The brief details on xorg-devel.

Quite excited for X.Org Server 1.20 to materialize it has more than one year's worth of changes with many improvements. Unfortunately though it's too late now for getting into Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, etc.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
RandR CRTC/Output Leases Lands In X.Org Server
GLAMOR & xf86-video-modesetting Get Deep Color Support In X.Org Server 1.20
GSoC 2018 Could Bring Better Video Decode, Nouveau Vulkan, Wayland Improvements
Xorgproto 2018.3 Brings RandR Leasing + Non-Desktop Monitors
VESA X.Org Driver Sees First Update In Three Years
DRI3 v1.1 Updated by Collabora For Modifiers & Multi-Plane Support
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller