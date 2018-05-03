X.Org Server 1.20 To Be Released In The Days Ahead
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 3 May 2018 at 12:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
X.Org Server 1.19 was released 18 months ago and in the days ahead will finally be succeeded by the long-awaited X.Org Server 1.20 release.

X.Org Server 1.20 has been a long time coming and this has been the longest duration without a major xorg-server release in more than one decade. Fortunately, release manager Adam Jackson of Red Hat is putting the finishing touches of this next installment.

Jackson has issued a last call for any last minute patches or bug fixes as he plans to release 1.20 in the coming days, possibly even in the next day or two.

I'll have my X.Org Server 1.20 feature write-up and more information shortly on Phoronix. It's too bad though that X.Org Server 1.20 missed out on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Fedora 28, OpenSUSE Leap 15, etc, as there is a lot of good improvements and new features in this long overdue update.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server 1.20 Git Corrects DRI3 Fallout For Non-Modesetting DDX Drivers
X.Org Server 1.20 RC5 Released, Adds EGLStreams To Let NVIDIA Work With XWayland
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org 2018 Elections Yield 54% Voter Turnout, Select Four New Board Members
TI Posts Open-Source DRI3 WSEGL Plug-In For PowerVR SGX Graphics
NVIDIA & Valve Are Among Those Backing X.Org's XDC2018
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality