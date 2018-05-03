X.Org Server 1.19 was released 18 months ago and in the days ahead will finally be succeeded by the long-awaited X.Org Server 1.20 release.
X.Org Server 1.20 has been a long time coming and this has been the longest duration without a major xorg-server release in more than one decade. Fortunately, release manager Adam Jackson of Red Hat is putting the finishing touches of this next installment.
Jackson has issued a last call for any last minute patches or bug fixes as he plans to release 1.20 in the coming days, possibly even in the next day or two.
I'll have my X.Org Server 1.20 feature write-up and more information shortly on Phoronix. It's too bad though that X.Org Server 1.20 missed out on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Fedora 28, OpenSUSE Leap 15, etc, as there is a lot of good improvements and new features in this long overdue update.
Add A Comment