X.Org Server 1.20 RC2 Released With DRI3 v1.2, Per-Window Flipping For XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 28 March 2018 at 07:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Adam Jackson at Red Hat has announced the second release candidate to the long-in-development X.Org Server 1.20.

Since the RC1 release at the end of February, X.Org Server 1.20 has continued to receive new feature work including DRI3 v1.2 support and hitting the code-base today was the per-window flipping in the Present extension with XWayland.

Both are exciting features, particularly the latter. The DRI3 1.2 support is wired through but currently requires a debug option be set in the xorg.conf for activating the support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.

Besides those two new features, the rest of the 1.20 RC2 work is mostly bug fixes. There are several dozen changes as outlined via the change-log. Sticking out among the fixes are continued tweaking to the xorg-server's new Meson build system support, which now should be quite usable.

Perhaps we'll see X.Org Server 1.20.0 in April, for this release that was originally supposed to happen in January, but we could still end up seeing an RC3 before then given the still ongoing feature work. It's been well more than one year since X.Org Server 1.19.0 and thus lots of features have been building up in this time.
