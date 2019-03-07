X.Org Server Gets New Option For Specifying Screen Size On Headless Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 7 March 2019 at 06:20 PM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
NVIDIA's Andy Ritger has contributed a simple yet long overdue addition to the X.Org Server with the new "NoOutputInitialSize" option.

The NoOutputInitialSize option for X.Org Server 1.21 allows specifying an initial screen size in cases where there are no physical displays currently present.

In cases of no connected outputs, the default size of the X.Org Server would launch at 1024 x 768 but adding NoOutputInitialSize allows specifying an alternative resolution to use in cases where there are no outputs detected at boot time.

It's a practical addition for several different use-cases and is present in xorg-server Git ahead of the eventual 1.21 release, which currently isn't under any timed release cycle. Details on this new option via this commit.
