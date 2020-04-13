X.Org AutoRepeat Option Restored After 14 Year Hiatus
The X11 AutoRepeat option is for setting the auto repeat behavior of a keyboard to engage a configurable number of times a key will repeat per second after crossing a configurable delay threshold. While somewhat of an obscure feature, AutoRepeat is coming back after being on hiatus since 2006.

The i3 window manager creator, Michael Stapelberg, has restored the AutoRepeat X.Org input option. With just over two dozen lines of code now merged, the AutoRepeat option is restored for use by xorg.conf input classes. This option allows for easily setting the repeat rate for all keyboards without resorting to other means.

AutoRepeat is now yet another feature for X.Org Server 1.21 for whenever that long overdue X.Org Server update ends up materializing, hopefully later this year.
