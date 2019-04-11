During this year's X.Org Foundation elections there was the key ballot initiative on whether the X.Org Foundation should formally accept FreeDesktop.org into its umbrella. That measure, which required a super majority of members to approve, passed. But the X.Org Foundation Board of Directors voting hit an oops.
During today's X.Org Foundation board meeting, they confirmed the ballot for the bylaws change passed with 53 yes votes, 2 abstained, and 1 no vote. That's all dandy and in reality just formally acknowledges the X.Org / FreeDesktop.org relationship while in reality little will change in practice. So that is all dandy.
But with this year rolling out their new custom-build voting software, they hit a snag in their Board of Directors voting. Candidate votes failed to be recorded correctly which means the election is invalid. They are working now on a fix and a live ballot test while they will re-run the board elections in a few weeks.
After originally a wrong ballot was posted, among other challenges, this has been quite an X.Org election cycle that isn't over yet but voting on the next board members will happen in the weeks ahead.
Add A Comment