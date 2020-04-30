X.Org Board Elections Wrap Up For 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 30 April 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
The X.Org Board of Directors elections wrapped up this week with four new members now serving this organization that oversees the X.Org Server, Mesa, Wayland, and other critical Linux desktop infrastructure.

There were six individuals vying for the four board seats open this year. A quorum was obtained for this year's voting with 52 of the 66 members participating. Those elected include:

- Eric Anholt [Google]
- Mark Filion [Collabora]
- Keith Packard [SiFive]
- Harry Wentland [AMD]

They join existing X.Org board members Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez [Igalia], Manasi D Navare [Intel], Lyude Paul [Red Hat], and Daniel Vetter [Intel]. Of the new members, three of them previously served with Collabora's Mark Filion being new to the foundation's board.

The X.Org Board of Directors is principally responsible for organizing the annual XDC developer conference, overseeing the X.Org Endless Vacation of Code and their usual participation within the Google Summer of Code, arranging sponsorships and travel reimbursements and other finances under the SPI, and related matters like their skyrocketing cloud costs associated with the X.Org/FD.o CI.

2020 election results up on the X.Org Wiki.
Add A Comment
Related News
Pixman 0.40 Released As First Update In A Year For This Key Library For The Linux Desktop
X.Org AutoRepeat Option Restored After 14 Year Hiatus
X.Org Server 1.20.8 Released With No Sign Of GLAMOR/XWayland-Improved X.Org Server 1.21
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
X.Org Server Lands Fixes For XWayland Full-Screen Support
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X Processors
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download