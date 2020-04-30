The X.Org Board of Directors elections wrapped up this week with four new members now serving this organization that oversees the X.Org Server, Mesa, Wayland, and other critical Linux desktop infrastructure.
There were six individuals vying for the four board seats open this year. A quorum was obtained for this year's voting with 52 of the 66 members participating. Those elected include:
- Eric Anholt [Google]
- Mark Filion [Collabora]
- Keith Packard [SiFive]
- Harry Wentland [AMD]
They join existing X.Org board members Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez [Igalia], Manasi D Navare [Intel], Lyude Paul [Red Hat], and Daniel Vetter [Intel]. Of the new members, three of them previously served with Collabora's Mark Filion being new to the foundation's board.
The X.Org Board of Directors is principally responsible for organizing the annual XDC developer conference, overseeing the X.Org Endless Vacation of Code and their usual participation within the Google Summer of Code, arranging sponsorships and travel reimbursements and other finances under the SPI, and related matters like their skyrocketing cloud costs associated with the X.Org/FD.o CI.
2020 election results up on the X.Org Wiki.
