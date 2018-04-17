The 2018 X.Org Board of Directors elections are over with 49 of the 91 X.Org registered members having casted a ballot.The new X.Org Board of Directors members are Bryce Harrington (Samsung OSG, formerly Canonical), Eric Anholt (Broadcom, formerly Intel), Keith Packard (HPE / Valve, formerly Intel), and Harry Wentland (AMD).These four will join board members Rob Clark (Red Hat), Martin Peres (Intel), Taylor Campbell (MIT), and Daniel Vetter (Intel) whose terms expire in 2019.The board results were submitted last night to the members' mailing list. The X.Org Board of Directors is largely responsible for interacting with SPI now that they are part of that organization as well as scheduling their participating in the annual Google Summer of Code and also organizational/approval work around the annual X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC).