Xilinx ZynqMP DisplayPort DRM/KMS Driver Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 January 2018 at 06:21 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Xilinx is interested in contributing the latest DRM/KMS driver upstream.

Xilinx has developed a new DRM/KMS driver for their DisplayPort sub-system that is part of their ZynqMP SoC. The Xilinx ZynqMP SoC has a full display pipeline and two planes and DisplayPort 1.2 encoder.

Xilinx plans to extend this DRM/KMS driver further into the future but for now is already seven thousand lines of new code.

More details for those interested in this ZynqMP DP DRM driver can find the patches on dri-devel.
2 Comments

