Xilinx Looking To Contribute Alveo FPGA Accelerator Drivers To The Linux Kernel

The upcoming Linux hardware accelerator subsystem could get even bigger with Xilinx now wanting to mainline their FPGA accelerator drivers.
Xilinx already has their Alveo FPGA kernel drivers as open-source as part of their Xilinx XRT Runtime while now they are hoping to get this support upstreamed in the Linux kernel.
Developers at Xilinx posted a request for comments on Wednesday with a link to their GitHub repository hosting this open-source kernel code. We'll see if this code gets reviewed and ready for the Linux 5.2 cycle this summer.
The Alveo FPGAs are intended for machine learning, video transcoding, financial computing, genomics, and other workloads.
