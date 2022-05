AMD's Xilinx Posts New Linux DRM Display Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 May 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment

The Xilinx MIPI DSI Tx Subsystem soft IP is used to display video data from AXI-4 stream interface. It supports upto 4 lanes, optional register interface for the DPHY and multiple RGB color formats. This is a MIPI-DSI host driver and provides DSI bus for panels. This driver also helps to communicate with its panel using panel framework.

The AMD-owned Xilinx posted a new patch series today implementing a new DRM display driver for supporting their soft MIPI DSI Tx subsystem IP.This display driver is for use with Xilinx FPGA platforms for soft display purposes from an XI-4 stream interface with programmable DSI subsystem controller.The Xilinx DSI Tx subsystem makes use of the MIPI protocol and the D-PHY physical layer provides a direct connection to display peripherals.

Those interested in this new open-source DRM driver that is aiming to ultimately be included in the mainline Linux kernel can find the initial patch series now awaiting review.