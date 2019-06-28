Xfway Aims To Provide A Wayland Compositor Inspired By Xfce's Xfwm4
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 June 2019 at 12:04 AM EDT. 6 Comments
While it doesn't appear to be an official part of Xfce at least at this time, Xfway is a Wayland compositor inspired by Xfce's Xfwm4 window manager.

Xfway was pointed out on the Wayland mailing list for this Xfce window manager inspired compositor.

The code appears to have started out from the Weston code-base but adding support for Sway's WLROOTS among other changes inspired from Xfwm4.

Those wanting to give this Wayland compositor a whirl can find it on GitHub.

While Xfce 4.14 is supposedly coming out soon and does manage to port to GTK3, there hasn't been much Wayland emphasis within the Xfce camp to date. But perhaps following the 4.14 release we'll see them take it on.
