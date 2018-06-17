As another step towards the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 desktop environment release, Xfdesktop 4.13.2 is now available as the latest development release for this important piece of the Xfce desktop stack.
Xfdesktop is the component that manages the desktop background, the pop-up list of applications, drawing icons on the desktop, etc. Xfdesktop 4.13.2 is the first development release since Xfdesktop 4.13.1 one year ago.
While it's been a year since the last update, Xfdesktop 4.13.2 isn't all that big. Xfdesktop 4.13.2 has been migrated to using the new Thunar file manager API "Thunar-3", various fixes, some icon changes, and other basic work along with a number of translation updates. That pretty much sums up the new release.
The new Xfdesktop release can be obtained via Git. Xfce 4.14 has been working on migrating from GTK2 to GTK3 as the biggest change but unfortunately still no news yet on when this release may materialize to succeed Xfce 4.12, which debuted back in 2015.
