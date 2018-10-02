Xfce Picks Up Support For Monitor Profiles

A new release of xfce4-settings is out as another component update in the long road to Xfce 4.14.
The prominent new feature with the updated xfce4-settings is support for display profiles. The display/monitor profiles allows you to save a particular display configuration and support for multiple profiles per setup. The tool relies upon the monitor's EDID data to uniquely identify displays as to restore the same configuration in the future.
Those wishing to learn more about the new xfce4-settings functionality can read this blog post in announcing xfce4-settings 4.13.5.
