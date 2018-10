Xfce4-Screensaver Has Its First Release - Fork Of MATE Screensaver, Forked From GNOME

As a new alternative over XScreenSaver or using other desktop environments' screensaver functionality, xfce4-screensaver has out its first release albeit of alpha quality.The xfce4-screensaver project made its preliminary (v0.1.0) release today that is described of alpha quality intended for testers and translators. This new screensaver option for Xfce users is forked from the MATE Screensaver code, which in turn was forked from the GNOME Screensaver.While forked from the MATE Screensaver, xfce4-screensaver has already been re-tooled to make use of the Xfce libraries and Xfconf configuration back-end. The xfce4-screensaver depends upon X11, DBus, GLib, GTK+ 3.22 or better, and Xfconf/libxfce4ui/libxfce4util 4.12.1 or newer.The new Xfce Screensaver provides integration with the Xfce desktop wallpaper, full translation support, shared styles with the LightDM GTK+ greeter, support for XScreenSaver screensavers, and user-switching.More details via the v0.1.0 release announcement