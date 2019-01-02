Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 Released As Another Step Towards The Xfce 4.14 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 2 January 2019 at 06:04 AM EST. 7 Comments
DESKTOP --
The Xfce 4.14 remains long overdue for release but with Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 being released on New Year's Day gives us hope we could see this long-awaited desktop environment out in 2019.

The Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 release is another step towards preparing the big Xfce 4.14.0. This panel update has a new plugin icon size feature for plug-in developers, corrects menu positioning, fixes tasklists, small theme updates, deprecates various bits of code, and has a lot of bug fixing.

Xfce developer Simon Steinbeiß ran through all of the Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 changes on his blog. Xfce 4.14 will be the first major update to the desktop since Xfce 4.12 debuted in 2015. One of the big themes for Xfce 4.14 is transitioning from GTK2 to the GTK3 tool-kit. There is currently no firm release time table for delivering the 4.14.0 update.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Darktable 2.6 Released With Experimental PPC64LE Support, New Modules & More
Xfce Support For "Primary Display" Output Handling Finally Being Squared Away
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Update Begins Rolling Out As A Tasty Update
Xfce4-Screensaver Has Its First Release - Fork Of MATE Screensaver, Forked From GNOME
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Xfce Picks Up Support For Monitor Profiles
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers