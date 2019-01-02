The Xfce 4.14 remains long overdue for release but with Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 being released on New Year's Day gives us hope we could see this long-awaited desktop environment out in 2019.
The Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 release is another step towards preparing the big Xfce 4.14.0. This panel update has a new plugin icon size feature for plug-in developers, corrects menu positioning, fixes tasklists, small theme updates, deprecates various bits of code, and has a lot of bug fixing.
Xfce developer Simon Steinbeiß ran through all of the Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 changes on his blog. Xfce 4.14 will be the first major update to the desktop since Xfce 4.12 debuted in 2015. One of the big themes for Xfce 4.14 is transitioning from GTK2 to the GTK3 tool-kit. There is currently no firm release time table for delivering the 4.14.0 update.
